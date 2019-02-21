//21st Annual Mardi Gras Gala and Reverse Draw

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – On Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center, St. John Catholic School will present the 21st Annual Reverse Draw at its annual Mardi Gras Gala.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets are $125 – with a chance to win $10,000.

Price of ticket includes dinner for up to two people with two free drinks, live band, full bar, silent and live auctions, and a Steel’s Jewelry Raffle.

Sponsorships are welcome and are as follows:

$1500 MISTICK KREWE

Reserves table for 10

5 reverse draw tickets

10 Free drink tickets

Acknowledgement, which includes Event Signage, Printed Program, Sponsor Slide Show and Event Facebook Page inclusion

$1250 REX

Reserved table for 10

1 reverse draw ticket

10 free drink tickets

Acknowledgement, which includes inclusion in Event Signage, Printed Program, Sponsor Slide Show, and Event Facebook Page\

$500 KREW OF PROTEUS

1 Reverse draw ticket, 2 free drink tickets, Acknowledgement, which includes inclusion in Printed Program, Sponsor Slide Show and Event Facebook Page

$250 KNIGHTS OF MOMUS

Acknowledgement, which includes inclusion in Printed Program, Sponsor Slide Show and Event Facebook Page

For tickets, sponsorship and event information, contact the St. John Catholic School office at 229-244-2556 or Stacie Staton at 814-360-0484 or by email at staciezimm@yahoo.com.

You can access the event on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stjohnreversedraw







