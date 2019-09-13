//Deaf Woman Denied Service at a Jack in the Box Restaurant

Share with friends











ReVae Arnaud-Jensen of California says that she was mocked, yelled at, and outright refused service at a drive-thru window of a Jack in the Box restaurant after driving straight to the service window without stopping at the drive-thru speaker.

According to her son Malachi Jensen, the incident occurred on August 31, at a Campbell location of the popular chain restaurant. After witnessing the confrontation between his mother and the worker, he decided to record the exchange, in order to bring awareness to a “common problem” many people in the deaf community face.

In the video, Arnaud-Jensen can be seen trying to explain to the employee that she is deaf and cannot order at the drive-thru window. “I can’t hear,” she says in the video while pointing to her ear. “You’re discriminating”.

Even after hearing her explanation, the worker in the video begins to yell at Arnaud-Jensen, telling her to shut up and “I don’t care…Go. Go. Go. Go.”

Arnaud-Jensen, becoming emotional, continues to try to place her order once more, telling him that she will sit in the drive-thru until she gets her food. The video ends with the employee mocking her signing, before laughing and closing the window.

“We do not tolerate the mistreatment of any customers and expect employees to follow all training procedures, be respectful, courteous and accommodating to all guests,” a spokesperson for Jack in the Box said in a statement. “After a thorough investigation of the incident and direct contact with the local franchise owner, we understand the employee in the video has been terminated.”

