//City of Valdosta Says Mind Your Grease

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Fats, oils, and grease (F.O.G) are a real “pain in the drain,” because when cooled they harden and reduce pipe capacity. Decreasing the capacity can cause major blockages which in turn can cause overflows and breaks in the system. A blockage can be costly to homeowners or the City to clean up if sewer backs up into your house, yard, streets or even the nearest water-body.

What can you do with your leftover Fats, Oil and Grease?

• Discard leftover fat, oil or grease into the trash.

If you dispose of your F.O.G into the trash:

• Pour cooled grease into an empty can or plastic container before tossing it into the trash.

• Scrape food scraps from dishes into the trash.

• Collect leftover or expired oils (salad dressing, cooking oils, etc.) in containers, absorb liquids with coffee grounds, cat litter or paper towels; toss in trash.

• Use rubber scrapers and paper towels to remove oil and grease from cookware.

• Avoid using a garbage disposal.

• Put baskets or strainers into sinks to catch food scraps and then empty them in the trash.

If you have any questions, please contact the Engineering Department at (229) 259-3530