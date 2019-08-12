//Three Dogs Poisoned Due to Toxic Algae

Share with friends











Melissa Martin and Denise Mintz of North Carolina are reeling in shock after a playdate with their three dogs soon turned deadly.

On Thursday night, August 8, Martin and Mintz decided to take their dogs to a pond in Wilmington to cool off from the summer heat. But after only 15 minutes of leaving the pond, Martin’s dog Abby, a white West Highland terrier, starting having seizures.

Upon arriving at a veterinary hospital, Izzy, the same breed as Abby, also started having seizures. Harpo, a six-year-old “doodle” mix, soon began showing signs of liver failure, and by Friday night, all three dogs had died.

According to Martin’s veterinarian, all three dogs were poisoned from blue-green toxic algae in the pond where the dogs had played.

Martin took to Facebook, writing “What started out as a fun night for them has ended in the biggest loss of our lives.” That same post has now been shared more than 15,000 times.

She says that they saw no warning posted about possible toxic algae in the pond, even though it sits next to a walking trail that’s popular with the locals. Martin is determined to change that by posting signs warning about toxic waters as well as warn fellow pet owners.

“I will not stop until I make positive change,” Martin said. “I will not lose my dogs for nothing.”

Blue Cross for Pets, a UK animal charity, says that there is no cure for blue-green algae poisoning, and almost all cases in dogs lead to death.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Toxic algae is more likely to be found in bodies of warm, stagnant fresh water. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is constantly updating maps of the state where toxic algae has been reported. Officials with the department say that in the event that no notice is posted, it is best to avoid murky water.