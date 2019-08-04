//New Ice Cream for Bernie Sanders

Share with friends











The founders of Ben & Jerry’s have created a new hot cinnamon flavored ice cream called “Bernie’s Back.”

According to Sanders’ campaign website, it includes:

…one very large chocolate disc on top and a (very stiff) butter toffee backbone going down the middle… Bernie Sander’s campaign website

Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, longtime supporters of US Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, created the flavor in honor of the presidential contender’s 2020 campaign, according to CNN.

The ice cream is not affiliated with the popular ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s, however, since it was sold to the massive conglomerate Unilever in 2000.

The company has since steered clear of the political activism of its co-founders.

Instead, CNN reported, the flavor falls under the banner of “Ben’s Best” and is called “Bernie’s Back!”