//Ga. Mom Teaches Kids the Importance of Managing Money

DUBLIN, Ga – One Georgia mother is teaching her kids the value of hard work at a young age.

In an August 13 Facebook post, Shaketha Marion McGregor wrote that her children “continue to ask for a new cell phone, an allowance, and to go places”. Trying to figure out a way to teach her kids the importance of earning and managing money, she created her own at-home job fair.

When her kids came home from school, they had several positions they could apply for, complete with applications and a set interview time.

Some of the positions her kids could apply for included “Kitchen Manager”, “Lead Housekeeper”, and “Laundry Supervisor”.

“If you want it, work for it, earn it! And yes, I also have an in-home credit union lol,” McGregor wrote in the Facebook post.

Her post soon went viral, with hundreds of thousands of likes and comments.