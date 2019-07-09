//Hidden Cameras Found In Coat Hangers Within Hotel Rooms and Restrooms

Share with friends











When enjoying a relaxing vacation with family or friends, the last thing someone wants to think about is the possibility that someone could be watching them without their knowledge or consent. And yet, some new technology is seeking to change that.

There have been several cases in Florida, Kansas, and Nevada where the coat hooks and hangers commonly found in hotel rooms and public restrooms have been tampered with and replaced with ones that have tiny, hidden cameras inside of them.

One unfortunate lady learned she was being spied on after accidently knocking the hanger off of the wall. Looking closer at it, she realized it contained a small camera, and immediately reported it to the authorities.

While this kind of technology may sound like something straight out of a James Bond movie, it is very real and accessible. A simple Google search of the term “camera coat hanger” yields thousands of search results, all for a relatively low price.

However, while it is scary knowing the lengths some will go to in order to encroach on someone’s privacy, it should not stop you from traveling or using public facilities. Being vigilant and using a little extra precaution can help prevent unwanted surveillance. If you notice one of these hangers or hooks, be sure to contact the police immediately.

