//Your Skeleton is Changing

Today it’s an established fact that our skeletons are surprisingly malleable, BBC Future reported. They might look nice and solid, but they are actually pink with blood vessels – and they’re constantly being broken down and rebuilt. Although each person’s skeleton develops according to their DNA, it is then tailored to accommodate the unique stresses of their life.

This has led to a discipline known as “osteobiography” – literally “the biography of bones” – which involves looking at a skeleton to find out how its owner lived. It relies on the fact that certain activities, such as walking on two legs, leave a predictable signature behind, such as sturdier hip bones.

And from the discovery of a curious spiky growth on the back of many people’s skulls to the realization that our jaws are getting smaller, to the discovery that German youths currently have narrower elbows than ever before, it’s clear that modern life is having an impact on our bones.

What will we look like after another few decades of technological exposure, playing video games, watching TV, looking at our phones?



Should be interesting.