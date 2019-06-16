//LOOK UP: End of Spring Strawberry Moon

Share with friends











In the early morning hours of Monday, June 17, the full moon will appear opposite the sun. This special moon marks the end of the spring season and although it historically has several names, it is most commonly known as the “Strawberry Moon.”

Fox29 reports the the moon will technically be at its fullest at 4:31 a.m. ET on Monday and will still appear fully illuminated from through the weekend to Tuesday morning. This phenomenon occurs roughly once a month when the Earth is positioned between the sun and the moon.

This month, the side of the moon facing Earth will be fully lit by the sun, appearing as a perfect circle.

Contrary to what you may believe, however, June’s full moon isn’t necessarily named because of its color.

According to Farmers’ Almanac, the “Strawberry Moon” is a universal title among the Algonquin tribe, and the sweet name stems from the relatively short season for harvesting strawberries in North America. Europeans historically also called this full Moon the “Mead Moon,” named after the sweet fermented honey drink. Research indicates that June was considered to be the best time to harvest honey from bees, according to NASA .

Whether it’s strawberries or honey, the moon is definitely in place to set a sweet tone for the summer. Coinciding with Father’s Day on Sunday, June 16, the upcoming “Strawberry Moon” will not be the only treat for this weekend: Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system, will also be particularly bright and visible during this time as a result of its unusually close proximity to the Earth.