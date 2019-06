Share with friends











With Father’s Day coming up, finding unique gifts should be a priority, and today is the day.

Now is your chance to best all previous years!

This year Jim Beam is helping you by offering a Kentucky vacation for you and your father for roughly the price of a bottle of Jim Beam Black.

The hard-to-believe affordable once-in-a-lifetime trip goes on sale via the Jim Beam e-store on Wednesday June, 12th.

Get it while the getting is good! Good luck!