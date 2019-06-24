//Dad Bod the New Sexy

A new survey reveals that a notable portion of people find the “dad bod” sexy.

Ironically, Planet Fitness conducted the survey, discovering there’s an uptick in love and acceptance of the pudge.

Planet Fitness posted on its website:

The “dad bod” — the male physique that falls somewhere between buff and Pillsbury Doughboy — is more popular with the ladies than ever, according to a new survey.

Women don’t want rock hard abs on their fellows, they want love handles. In fact, nearly seven of 10 found a few or 20 extra pounds to be attractive on men, researchers found.

Who are these researchers? you ask. Pudgy men, maybe?

Actually, the online survey by Kelton Global of 2,006 Americans men and women 18 and over was commissioned by Planet Fitness. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.2 percent…