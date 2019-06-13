//Boeing Unveils Future Hypersonic Jet in ATL

Share with friends











ATLANTA – Boeing unveiled a rendering of its first-ever design for a hypersonic passenger plane at an aerospace conference in Atlanta, claiming it would be able to transport passengers from L.A. to Tokyo in three hours instead of the current 11.

This concept, however, could be decades from being built, according to CNBC.

In theory, the hypersonic passenger plane could fly just under 3,900 miles per hour, which would lessen a flight from New York to London from seven hours to just two.

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg is pushing the aerospace giant to explore the potential of ultra-fast passenger planes, CNBC reported.

“I think in the next decade or two you’re going to see them become a reality,” Muilenburg told CNBC at the Paris Air Show last year. “We see future innovations where you could connect around the world in about two hours.”