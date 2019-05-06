//Tyson Chicken Strips Recalled

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – According to the USDA, almost 12 million pounds of Tyson chicken strips have been recalled.

The chicken strips have been recalled due to contamination with pieces of metal. The strips were produced on various dates from Oct. 1, 2018 through March 8, 2019 and have “Use By Dates” of Oct. 1, 2019 through March 7, 2020.

According to WFXL Fox 31,

The problem was discovered when FSIS received two consumer complaints of extraneous material in the chicken strip products. FSIS is now aware of six complaints during this time frame involving similar pieces of metal with three alleging oral injury.

The FSIS (USDA Food Safety and Inspection) urge people if they have these products in their freezer to not eat them. Throw them away or return them to the place they were purchased.