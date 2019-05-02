//Statement From Bishop Gregory J. Hartmayer

VALDOSTA – This is Bishop Hartmayer’s statement on a third party file review to which he and Archbishop Wilton Gregory have agreed and have been working on for several months.

In the spirit of continued transparency and concern over the sexual abuse crisis in the Catholic Church in the United States, Archbishop Wilton Gregory of the Archdiocese of Atlanta and I offered our full support and cooperation to Attorney General Chris Carr for a third party file review of both Georgia dioceses. Attorney General Carr suggested Mr. Peter Skandalakis of the Prosecuting Attorneys Council for this review, and we have all agreed to a Memorandum of Understanding concerning the process. A report will be issued after the review is completed.

I reiterate my genuine concern for all who have been hurt directly or indirectly by abuse of any kind by anyone and I renew my commitment to healing, transparency, and trust. I believe this review is an important step in the long journey forward.



