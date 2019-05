Share with friends











VALDOSTA – It was reported by several news sources that WWE legend Ric Flair was hospitalized Thursday night.

The problem is “Very Serious” and he is undergoing a procedure today.

He was hospitalized back in 2017 that put him in a coma for over a week.

Flair just turned 70 and hopes to have many more birthdays.

