//Paula Deen Opens Panama City Beach Restaurant

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. – Paula Deen opened a restaurant in April at Pier Park in Panama City Beach called Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen.

According to a report from WSAV.com, Panama City Beach holds a special place in the beloved cook’s heart. Deen says the PCB beaches have played a role in her life and she holds many good memories from her time there.

Deen is reportedly happy to bring opportunities to locals and is donating money from her Bag Lady foundation that will benefit women and children in the Bethel Village of Panama City Rescue Mission.

Other locations are Pigeon Forge, Myrtle Beach, Dallas, San Antonio and Foley, AL.