//Hulu Surpasses Milestone

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Hulu announced that they have surpassed 28 million customers.

This morning in New York, Hulu announced that they topped 28 million customers and 26.8 million of them are monthly paid subscribers and 1.3 million are promotional accounts.

This past January, they had 25 million customers. In three months, they gained three million new customers.

According to techcrunch.com,

On the content front, Hulu announced an expanded partnership with Marvel to bring two new live-action series to its service in 2020. Hulu also today announced a new multi-year, multi-show partnership with Vox Media Studio, (Momofuku founder) David Chang’s Majordomo Media, and Chrissy Teigen’s Suit & Thai Productions, to develop premium food-centric programming. One of the first shows, Family Style, will feature Chang and Teigen and will focus on family cooking; another documentary series will tap into Vox’s Eater, and its knowledge of the best restaurants in the world.

Hulu is growing fast and who know’s what the numbers will be at the end of the year?