//Denver, Roswell Become Supernatural Sister Airports

DENVER, Co. – Denver International Airport has long-embraced its conspiracy-laden history, with its apocalyptic murals and supposed underground tunnels – for starters. Roswell, New Mexico has had its fair share of high strangeness since infamous UFO crash there in 1947.

Seems only fitting Denver and Roswell airports would join forces…?

FlyDenver.com released a press release stating that in addition to working together to promote business, commerce, trade and tourism, the new sister airports also plan to share their (extraterrestrial-combat) plans, including air service growth and development.

“DEN is known for our world-class airport and our wild conspiracies,” said DEN CEO Kim Day. “We are looking forward to exchanging ideas and plans with Roswell, a city very familiar with the unfamiliar.”

Since DEN opened in 1995, there have been endless rumors and theories. People have said there are underground tunnels that lead to secret meeting facilities for the world’s elite. Some believe DEN is connected to the new world order and the Freemasons. Some even say that DEN is home to a colony of lizard people. DEN has chosen to lean into the theories and take them head on.

Roswell, N.M., has also had several rumors take flight, including extraterrestrial visits, UFO sightings and government coverups. The city has embraced the rumors and is a top travel destination for alien enthusiasts and conspiracy theorists.

“It’s a great day when two airports as universally important as Denver International Airport and Roswell International Air Center can partner together in this manner,” said Roswell International Air Center Director Scott Stark. “I would say the sky is the limit. But, is it really?”

Roswell International Air Center Manager/Deputy Director Mark Bleth said he is “so proud to have signed the sister airport agreement with Denver International Airport.This strategic relationship will bring benefit to the citizens of Roswell through added tourism and potential new air service to Denver.”

DEN and Roswell are connected through an official sister airport MOU as well as their sibling mustang sculptures, DEN Mustang and Roswell Mustang. Both Mustangs were created by the same artist and were separated at birth. Many believe they can communicate across states with their fiery red eyes.

Both airports are excited to begin their supernatural sisterhood. They are committed to working collaboratively to promote greater ties between Denver and Roswell, as well as enhance communications between the airports and cosmic visitors.

Denver International Airport is the fifth-busiest airport in the United States. With more than 64.5million passengers traveling through the airport each year, DEN is one of the busiest airline hubs in the world’s largest aviation market. DEN is the primary economic engine for the state of Colorado, generating more than $26 billion for the region annually.

Roswell International Air Center was an Army airfield during World War II and Walker Air Force Base during the Cold War. When the base closed, the property was turned over to the City of Roswell in 1967 and Roswell International Air Center was developed. Today, the air center offers service to both Dallas-Fort Worth and Phoenix via American Airlines. It is also home to numerous aviation-industry businesses. For more information, visitroswell-nm.gov/Air-Cente

In the photo, DEN CEO Kim Day and Roswell Int. Air Center Director Scott Stark signing MOU, in a bunker

SOURCE: FLYDENVER.com Press Release