//19 Teens Die by Suicide After Exam Results

Share with friends













TELANGANA, India – Indian students face extreme criticism everyday as a result of India’s poor education system, which places several students under unfathomable pressure – leading to suicide.

Every day since the exam results 2-3 suicides are reported.

A piece of data from the National Crime Record Bureau from 2015 showed that the youth in India make up 6.7% of all suicides in India.

In retrospect, in the United States, the youth, from ages 15-24 make up 14.46% of suicides but this particular data was pulled from the years of 2000 to 2017.

In more recent years, the US suicide rate in general has increased tremendously but studies found that suicide risk decreases when those affected call the national suicide hotline at 1-800-273-TALK.

Parents in India were asked to file complaints by the government against the board of education about the possible discrepancies in the exams but the parents feel that the tragedies should be blamed on not only the board of education – but the government as well.