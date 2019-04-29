//Would You Let Prisoners Vote?

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Senator Bernie Sanders is raising a lot of eyebrows when he say he wants people in jail and prison to cast ballots.

Sanders idea seems radical to a lot of people but he says if you’re an American citizen; if you have citizenship here, you have a right to vote.

According to CNN,

“Yes, even for terrible people,” Sanders said during a CNN Town Hall on Monday, affirming his belief that all U.S. citizens, even the infamous Boston Marathon bomber, should be allowed to cast ballots. “Because once you start chipping away and you say, ‘Well, that guy committed a terrible crime, not going to let him vote. Well, that person did that. Not going to let that person vote,’ you’re running down a slippery slope,” he said. More than a dozen democratic countries ban felons who committed specific crimes from voting during incarceration, while 10 countries have implemented a complete ban on voting for prisoners. Only four democracies—including the U.S.—restrict voting rights after a person’s period of incarceration has ended.

There are some Democratic countries who allow felons to vote including Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland and Ukraine.

A lot of people are going to vote for Sanders because of this and a lot are condemning him because of this.