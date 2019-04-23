//Setback for Samsung Folding Phone

Share with friends















SAN FRANCISCO, Ca. – Samsung originally planned a launch event this Friday bit reviewers found problems within the screens of the $2000 phone, NPR has reported.

This was projected to be the biggest Samsung Galaxy with a 7.3 inch folding screen.

Here were some issues amongst reviewers like, The Wall Street Journal, CNBC, and The Verge:

– Corners of the phone curling up

– Fold of the screen flickering

– Unusable after two days of use

– Bulge on fold resulting in distortion

Samsung issued a statement that they would be running tests and evaluations, delaying the release of the phone. They believe that the issues could correlate with the impact on the top and bottom of the hinge of the fold.

They stated that they would do what was necessary to strengthen the display protection.

Samsung is no stranger to phone mishaps. In 2016, 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7s were recalled due to batteries catching fire.