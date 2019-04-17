//Risky Bet Makes Wisconsin Man A Millionaire

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – James Adducci bet $85,000 for Tiger Woods to win the Master’s and boy, did it pay off.

Adducci is from Wisconsin and apparently never placed a bet before in his life before betting on Woods.

That $85,000 bet won Adducci $1.2 million. It was a very risky bet knowing that Woods’ chances were 14-1. He said he thought Woods would win because his children are watching.

It was Woods’ first Master’s since 2005 and first major victory in 11 years.

Something was just telling Adducci to bet on Tiger and it paid off.

