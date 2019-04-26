//Infamous Facebook Post by Gypsy Rose Resurfaces

Share with friends













SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Over the last couple of days, the Facebook post that led to the discovery of Dee Dee Blanchard’s murder nearly four years ago has made its rounds around Facebook once again.

“That B**** is dead!” the post read.

This post alarmed a number of people as the community of Springfield were in major support of Dee Dee Blanchard and her “ailment ridden” daughter – Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Here’s the story of Dee Dee and Gypsy Rose Blanchard, according to Biography.com.

Gypsy was born in 1991 to her mother, Dee Dee. It all began here.

Dee Dee said Gypsy suffered from sleep apnea.

She was a baby.

Fast forward to an eight-year-old Gypsy. Gypsy now, according to her mother, suffered from leukemia and muscular dystrophy. Gypsy needed a wheelchair and feeding tube.

Through Gypsy’s young life, the list expanded. At the age of 23, Gypsy not only had leukemia and muscular dystrophy, but also hearing and visual impediments, seizures, and asthma.

But it was all a lie.

Consequently, the lie led to the rotting of Gypsy’s teeth due to the many medications she was provided.

She could walk. She did not have cancer.

Dee Dee was believed to be suffering from Munchausen syndrome by proxy. This mental disorder is what led Dee Dee to lie about Gypsy’s “illnesses” for as long as she was able to for financial gain and sympathy.

There were doctors that started to become suspicious of Dee Dee and Gypsy but Dee would just change doctors when the suspicions arose.

Dee Dee was described as charming which is another reason why this went on for most of Gypsy’s life. She also insisted that they were Hurricane Katrina victims. Other doctors went along with her claims because of this.

Through the span of 17 years, Dee Dee and Gypsy had a home built for them by Habitat for Humanity in Springfield. The house was pink and provided wheelchair access. They would also receive charity-sponsored trips to Disney World.

Dee Dee loved the attention.

She began to lie about Gypsy’s age as time went on. She even changed the dates on her birth certificate.

But Gypsy became harder to manage.

She found ways online. This is where she met Nicholas Godejohn. She told him everything including the truth about herself as well as what her mother has done leading up to that point.

She then asked him to kill her mother.

In June of 2015, Gypsy hid in the bathroom while Godejohn came in and stabbed Dee Dee to death.

It was then when Gypsy posted, “That B**** is dead” to Facebook.

The pair were found in Wisconsin after the murder.

Gypsy was sentenced to 10 years in prison but is eligible for parole in 5 years. Godejohn was sentenced to life.

Gypsy recently expressed that she is given more freedom in prison than she was given in her life with her mother, Dee Dee.

Both photos from the Dee Gyp Facebook page:

