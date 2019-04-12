//Disney Releases New Streaming Service, Costs Less Than Netflix

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Disney unveiled their new streaming service called Disney Plus and will cost $6.99 which is less than Netflix.

Disney is trying to be bigger than Netflix and this might certainly do it.

According to CBS News:

Disney Plus will roll out in the U.S. on November 12 at a price of $6.99 per month, or $69.99 per year. Pricing the service below Netflix’s fees signals Disney’s determination to woo subscribers as it vies to become a major player in a field that has turned “binge watching” into a common ritual. But now movies that came out in 2019, and going forward, will be streamed only on Disney Plus. That includes “Captain Marvel,” which came out earlier this year; “Avengers: Endgame,” which debuts in late April; and the upcoming “Toy Story 4,” live-action movies “The Lion King” and “Aladdin;” and “Star Wars Episode IX.”

Disney Plus will be free of ads like Netflix and you can download the movies and shows to watch offline.

Netflix has some competition now and it doesn’t look good. Will netflix try to do something to be bigger than Disney? I guess we’ll find out soon.

