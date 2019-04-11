//Are Amazon Workers Listening To What You Tell Alexa?

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – It is reported that thousands of Amazon workers listen to recordings of what people tell Alexa and transcribe them to improve the Echo Dot.

Apparently, the second you say “Alexa” it instantly starts recording your request and is sent to Amazon.

According to Bloomberg:

In Alexa’s privacy settings, Amazon gives users the option of disabling the use of their voice recordings for the development of new features. The company says people who opt out of that program might still have their recordings analyzed by hand over the regular course of the review process. Alexa software is designed to continuously record snatches of audio, listening for a wake word. That’s “Alexa” by default, but people can change it to “Echo” or “computer.” When the wake word is detected, the light ring at the top of the Echo turns blue, indicating the device is recording and beaming a command to Amazon servers.

So either way, you can still be recorded. It can be a good thing or a bad thing.

Amazon workers are transcribing commands and recordings every day. It is almost like someone is listening to our every word.

