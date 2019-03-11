//Take 3 Minutes to Read This and Improve Conversations

Share with friends













From a recent getpocket.com post, here are some of the simplest tips to improving your conversations.

First – never ask “yes/no” questions. Open-ended questions generate more interesting responses. People open up more when given the opportunity.

Don’t ask, “Do you like sports?” Instead, ask “Why do you like sports?”

Secondly, ask “why” three times as a way to add depth to conversations. If you ask a person why they like sports and they say because it gives them a thrill, follow up with, “Why do you feel like you need a thrill?” They can then elaborate on any number of answers. Keep asking why and they’ll keep answering.

Thirdly – ask specifics. Don’t generalize. Specific questions allow people to give you answers that aren’t typical.

If you ask if someone enjoyed their trip, ask them what was the most fun aspect of the trip.

Fourth, ask about reactions. What surprised or challenged them, or changed their viewpoint?

Fifth, don’t forget to ask follow-up questions. Pay attention to the answer and then follow-up to dig deeper!

Fifth – always ask about what lessons they learned. If you want to learn from somebody, the best way to do it is to ask them what they learned. Whatever the subject, guaranteed the person you’re talking to learned something. Find out what it was.

The most interesting information is found in stories, so ask people to tell you one.

Sixth – ask like a kid. No question is too dumb. Ask for clarity, ask them to explain it like they would to a kid or someone with no experience on the subject.

Seventh – and this is a good one – ask them what else should you know. When you’re done asking, give the other person an opportunity to tell you what you might have missed. Likely, they’ll suggest a question or just start telling you.