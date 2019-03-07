//Police Called on MyPillow Creator

Share with friends













JORDAN, MN – Jordan Police Department officers were called to check on the welfare of an adult male in one of our local neighborhoods standing motionless outside and near a home wearing no coat in the cold and hugging a pillow.



Upon arriving on-scene, officers discovered the adult male in need of possible assistance was actually a cardboard cutout of MyPillow CEO and inventor Mike Lindell.

Those cardboard cutouts sure can look real from a distance and the caller certainly was not wanting to get too close thinking who the deranged person standing outside in the cold hugging a pillow might be; always better to call the police.

The police department subsequently shared the story of the strange call on their Facebook page, noting that such cutouts “sure can look real from a distance,” and crediting the resident with reporting their sighting to the police rather than confronting what they perceived to be a “deranged person standing outside in the cold hugging a pillow.”

Lindell got a good chuckle out of it, sharing the Jordan Police Department’s post on his Facebook page with the caption “unreal!“

No publicity is bad publicity, as the saying goes.