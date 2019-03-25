//Is Chess a Growing Sport?

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – With World Chess Championships going on, is it growing into a larger sport?

According to chess.com,

A recent study from the Asian Journal of Psychiatry suggests that chess therapy may help individuals with panic disorders. While more research is needed to verify the results, the self-reported study shows that individuals who played chess on a smartphone app against comfortable levels of strength were able to regulate levels of anxiety more effectively. Improvements to the study, like playing over the board are being considered to understand the scope of chess therapy.

It’s growing so big that the Detroit School District is investing $160,000 in chess sets, clocks, US Chess memberships, and school trips to the national chess championships.

One of the most famous composers of our time, Ennio Morricone, has been known to play chess. He says it has so much similarities to music.

It is a tricky game and takes a lot of patience. Have you played chess? Do you like it? Do you think it’s growing?