//GA Teacher Wins $10k for Reading Fine Print

LAMAR CO., Ga. – A Georgia schoolteacher won $10,000 for doing the unthinkable.

She read the fine print.

Donelan Andrews’ eyes dove deep into the many pages of a travel insurance form issued by Squaremouth, the Florida-based company that issues a policy known as Tin Leg.

Andrews had read seven pages of the “fine print” on the contract when she read that if she had reached that point, she was one of the few who did – and that she was in the running for winning $10,000.

Donelan was the first to enter, and won.

A Squaremouth statement says Andrews claimed the prize 23 hours after the contest began.

The company says it launched the secret contest Feb. 11.

On Squaremouth’s FB page was the Feb. 28, 2019 post:

We awarded one customer $10,000 for doing what no one does, but always should. then, we gave another $10,000 to a children’s literacy charity and $5,000 each to two high schools. Squaremouth FB page

Andrews has a background in Consumer Economics, and has made a career teaching others what she’s learned. In her 25-year teaching career, she has taught home economics and family consumer science.

Now, she’s a Work-based Learning Coordinator at Upson-Lee High School and Lamar County High School in Georgia, teaching seniors important life skills, such as work ethic, how to find jobs, and how to interview. One of the important skills Donelan emphasizes to all of her classes: the importance of reading a contract.

How She Won:

For the past 25 years, Donelan and seven friends travel somewhere local as a group. This year, for the tradition’s “Silver Anniversary”, they planned an international trip instead – to London – so Donelan bought travel insurance. Like always, she read her full policy.

On the last page, she read the following sentence: “If you’ve read this far, then you are one of the very few Tin Leg customers to review all of their policy documentation.” It reminded her of a test question she used to ask her students.

“I used to put a question like that midway through an exam, saying ‘If you’re reading this, skip the next question.’ That caught my eye and intrigued me to keep reading.”

“This has always been close to my heart because of my background. I always read every contract I sign. It really paid off for me this time!” Squaremouth FB, Donelan Andrews

