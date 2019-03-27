Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Facebook is now treating white nationalism and white separatism the same as white supremacy.

Facebook is going to govern over 2 million users worldwide on Facebook and Instagram.

Last year, Motherboard found out that even though Facebook banned white supremacy, they still allowed white nationalism and white separatism. Facebook has seen backlash from that and have agreed to ban all three.

According to Motherboard,

Specifically, Facebook will now ban content that includes explicit praise, support, or representation of white nationalism or separatism. Phrases such as “I am a proud white nationalist” and “Immigration is tearing this country apart; white separatism is the only answer” will now be banned, according to the company. Implicit and coded white nationalism and white separatism will not be banned immediately, in part because the company said it’s harder to detect and remove.

This is definitely a great move by Facebook. Racism and hatred should not be allowed. This new policy will be implemented next week.

More Info: Facebook Now Bans White Nationalism and White Separatism