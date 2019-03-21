//DNA Study Identified Jack The Ripper?

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Over a century later, new DNA has been found and might identify one of the first recorded serial killers, Jack the Ripper.

Jack the Ripper is thought to have claimed the lives of at least five women in the Whitechapel area of London between August and November 1888. However, the identity of the notorious murderer remains shrouded in mystery.

Scientists reportedly analyzed a blood-stained shawl from one of the victims of Jack the Ripper, Catherine Eddowes.

How do we know this will prove who the killer is? Several objects have turned up the last couple of years including a Victorian postcard where someone wrote on it claiming to be the killer then a diary showing up a few years ago in which supposedly the killer wrote.

Jack the Ripper is an interesting and puzzling mystery. Will we ever know the identity of the serial killer? As much as we want to know, we may never know but time will tell.