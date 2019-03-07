//Bibles, Crosses Unharmed in Church Fire

Share with friends













GRAND VIEW, WV – After a huge fire nearly destroyed a West Virginia church in the middle of the night over last weekend, firefighters made a discovery when digging through the rubble the next morning that some are calling miraculous, CBS reported.

Just after midnight Saturday, the Coal City Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at Freedom Ministries Church in Grandview, West Virginia.

On Coal City Fire Department’s Facebook page:

On March 3 around 12:58 am our department was dispatched to assist Beaver VFD with a structure fire…Though odds were against us, God was not. Picture this, a building so hot that at one point in time, firefighters had to back out. In your mind, everything should be burned, ashes. Not a single bible was burned and not a single cross was harmed!! Not a single firefighter was hurt! Prayers for the pastor and the congregation today. Coal City Fire Department FB page

The fire department shared photos of perfectly unscathed Bibles and a cross still hanging against the wall. The fire department said they made the discoveries on Sunday while searching through the rubble.

A Bible untouched by flames



