//YouTube Gives Kids Suicide Instructions

SOURCE: https://www.cnn.com/2019/02/25/tech/youtube-suicide-videos-trnd/index.html

WARNING: This article may contain a triggering or sensitive description of self harm.

One would expect it to be fairly safe to allow their kids to use a child-friendly version of YouTube but some moms find disturbing videos on the platform that show otherwise.

Free Hess, a mother in Florida, told CNN that she found clips on not only YouTube, but YouTube Kids, showing children how to kill themselves. She told CNN that it made her “angry, sad and frustrated.”

In the middle of one of the videos was a clip of a man wearing sunglasses, telling children how to slit their wrists. Hess made a call for action to get the videos removed from the site but it took YouTube Kids a week to take the video down.

After all of the effort, this month, she saw that the video made yet another appearance but this time, on YouTube. The video was flagged by Hess and others. It took, once again, some days to pull the video from the site.

CNN reported that the Florida mother started exploring YouTube Kids further and found videos that glorified suicide, sexual exploitation, abuse, human trafficking, gun violence, and domestic violence. There was even a video inspired by one of the most prominent video games, “Minecraft,” depicting a school shooting.

YouTube made a statement saying that they work to make the videos on YouTube Kids family friendly and that they take feedback very seriously. Nevertheless, Hess wants them to do a better job of screening the videos that are imported to YouTube Kids. She stated that she wants them to “respond better when people report offensive videos,” and that they should be taken down immediately.

Although YouTube is quicker when pulling these videos from YouTube Kids, by the time they are reported, Hess believes it could have already caused harm to a child. She expressed to CNN, “there is a disconnect between what kids know about technology and what their parents know because the parents didn’t grow up with it.”

To attack this problem, she says parents should team up and that, “we all need to fix this together.”