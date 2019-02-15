//What’s Behind the Magic of This Year’s Best Movies?

Share with friends













What do Best Picture nominees Black Panther, A Star Is Born, Roma, Bohemian Rhapsody, and BlackKkKlansman all have in common? All were made using both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Dolby: It’s the magic in your favorite films. Whether it’s at the movies, inside a state-of-the-art Dolby Cinema, on the go, or at home, Dolby Vision imaging provides incredible brightness, contrast, and color, while Dolby Atmos features immersive audio that flows all around you. Dolby technologies truly brings every theatrical moment to life.

Did you know:

+ All five films nominated for Sound Mixing and Sound Editing awards this year were presented in Dolby Atmos.

+ Five of the eight Best Picture nominees this year used both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

+ Three of the five Best Animated Film nominations utilized Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

+ 2019 will be seventh year the Dolby Theatre has been the home to the Academy Awards.

+ Movies with Dolby sound technology have been nominated for Oscars since 1978 (“Star Wars”).WHO: Live from Hollywood, home of the Oscars, join Mark Hughes – a screenwriter, contributing writer at Forbes, and Hollywood insider – as he peeks behind the curtain at the 91st Annual Academy Awards. He’ll detail how audiences can experience the year’s most celebrated movies with the latest in imaging and audio technology.

Interviews with Mark Hughes are available from Hollywood on Wednesday, February 20th from 6:00 AM to 1;00 PM EST. To book, contact Mark Edwards at 317-495-8093 or medwards@straussmedia.com.

Mark Hughes is a contributing writer at Forbes, whose writing has also appeared at Huffington Post, Slate, The Hollywood Reporter and other outlets. Mark resides in Hollywood and is a screenwriter in addition to cohost of the popular Superhero News Channel on YouTube. Before moving to Los Angeles, he lived and worked on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., as a political campaign producer and writer. Mark has appeared in two documentaries, including one for Showtime.