//Hollywood Legend Ingrid Bergman Subject of VSU Book Talk

Share with friends













VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University will present Book Talk: “The Essential Films of Ingrid Bergman” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, in the Odum Library Auditorium. Admission is free of charge and open to the public.

Hosted by the Odum Library, Book Talk: “The Essential Films of Ingrid Bergman” will feature authors Constantine Santas and James Wilson discussing their 2018 book published by Rowman and Littlefield.

“Ingrid Bergman was not only an incomparable beauty but one of the finest actresses of cinema’s Golden Age,” according to a book synopsis. “She made her start in modest productions in Sweden before Hollywood beckoned and soon became one of filmdom’s brightest stars.”

In “The Essential Films of Ingrid Bergman,” Santas and Wilson “look at the most notable performances of the award-winning actress’s career,” according to a book synopsis. “From her early work in Swedish films to her final role in the mini-series ‘A Woman Called Golda,’ this book analyzes the entirety of Bergman’s on-screen career, paying special attention to those aspects of her acting that made her stand out most — her undeniable range of emotion, her stunning vulnerability, and her indisputable beauty.”

Bergman appeared in many acclaimed films, including “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” “Gaslight,” “The Bells of St. Mary’s,” “Joan of Arc,” “Anastasia,” “Murder on the Orient Express,” “Autumn Sonata,” “Notorious,” and Casablanca.” Her 50-year career as an actress resulted in her winning 35 awards, including three Academy Awards and four Golden Globes, and receiving 17 nominations.

Book Talk: “The Essential Films of Ingrid Bergman” will feature a discussion of the actress’s various roles, including the different directors she worked with, and how it all influenced her life. Santas and Wilson will also share details about her extramarital affair with Italian director Roberto Rossellini and how their relationship was viewed in light of the moral ethos of Hollywood during that period. Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions and join the conversation.

Santas is a retired English literature professor specializing in film literature from Flagler College in St. Augustine, Florida. Wilson is an associate professor of English at Flagler College.