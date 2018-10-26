//Fall Into Fashion 2018

As the weather resembles Fall in South GA, it is time to update your wardrobe.

If you’re the type to shy away from new trends out of fear they may be too eccentric, welcome Fall 2018 with open arms. We are seeing familiar patterns, colors, and layering tricks that are worn in different ways than before, such as sleeveless jumpsuits with leather jackets. The ten most prominent style statements from Children to Tweens to Adults are ones virtually anyone could pull off — and they are all ridiculously flattering, too.