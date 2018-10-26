//Fall Into Fashion 2018

|
As the weather resembles Fall in South GA, it is time to update your wardrobe.
If you’re the type to shy away from new trends out of fear they may be too eccentric, welcome Fall 2018 with open arms. We are seeing familiar patterns, colors, and layering tricks that are worn in different ways than before, such as sleeveless jumpsuits with leather jackets. The ten most prominent style statements from Children to Tweens to Adults are ones virtually anyone could pull off — and they are all ridiculously flattering, too.
What Comes Around, Goes Around!
Abigail Sumner is modeling a vintage romper, circa 1960. The reason rompers have become a staple in our wardrobe once again is because it does not require much thought. No worries about matching at top to a bottom, plus you get the comfort of a dress but the ability to do anything with the shorts.
Romper: Amanda Kirk’s Vintage Collection
Going out on the Town
From patters to lace to embroidered details, Perfectly Priscilla has everything you need for going from day to night this Fall. Their new boutique in downtown Valdosta offers sizes 10 to 22, complete with accessories and shoes.
Models: Ashanti Wills, Ivey Hall and Ariana Williams
Sweater Weather in South GA!
From lightweight to sitting by the fire, the Boutique at City Market will make sure you are cute and cozy for Sweater Weather 2018.
Models: Bailee Taylor, Meredith Proctor, McKenna Mackie and Mary Kate Sanderson
The 80’s have Returned!
Take the sweater dress and add statement jewelry and mix in Western accessories-think booties and fringe, you have a happy meeting of two different yet appealing vibes, only at Southern Sensation Boutique.
Models: Dyanna Hayes, Sarah Grace Harrison and Evie Woodward
Boys will be Boys!
From Hudson jeans to Joules padded fleece-lined vests to the southern staple of Fall – the plaid button up- Little Options is your one stop shop for the Boys of Fall!
Models: Jacks Dean and Jack Ferguson
Feeling like 1972!
Fashion is truly a merry-go-round, and Funk Living celebrates this every day in downtown Valdosta! Jean jackets with removable fur collars, and wearing white year round are the necessities of a southern Fall.
Model: Maisie Palmer
Busy busy Prints, Leather and Suede!
The Reef knows the key to working in busy prints to your wardrobe is to pair them with a solid, such as a leather legging. Nothing says Fall better than a cropped sweater with a classic mustard suede skirt and booties.
Models: Mary Leigh Moseley and Abigail Sumner
Jumpsuits, Animal Prints and Statement Jewelry…Oh My!
Fab’rik understands that Fall weather in the South can vary from 90 degrees to 65 degrees! Sleeveless jumpsuits are perfect for layering with jackets. Leopard prints remain in style, and Statement Jewelry completes every look.
Models: Masie Kinsey, Savannah Rai Pannell, Sarah Sable, and Elizabeth Evans
Tween Fashions that make the Grade!
Monkey Business in Hahira knows that comfort is key, and jeggings, leggings, and swing tops are the essentials for your Tween this Fall. Add scarves, jewelry and kimonos to change your basics to fabulousness!
Models: Mylee Kinsey, Nevaeh Locklear, and Meagan Ritter
Trendy to Traditional!
Little Options is ready to dress your trendy Tween with Mayoral fur vests, brushed gold skirts, and denim shirts to dressing your little princess for the Nutcracker in a Vintage Plaid Lindy’s Lunch with matching red Mary Janes!
Models: Riley Griffin and Ellie Coward