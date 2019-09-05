//Wild Adventures Looking to Hire for Fall

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Georgia is hosting a job fair this Saturday to hire nearly 100 part-time employees for the park’s upcoming Kid-O-Ween, Terror in the Wild, and Wild Adventures Christmas events.

“We are looking for individuals who love making people smile,” said Adam Floyd, marketing communications manager. “If you have a great attitude, enjoy working with others and want to create incredible memories for our guests, then we want you on our team.”

Positions are open in most departments including admissions, attractions, food and beverage, games, merchandise, and photography. “Scare Actor” positions are also available for Terror in the Wild.

The hiring event will be held at Wild Adventures Theme Park on Saturday, September 7 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

All interested applicants must preregister for the hiring event by completing an online application at WildAdventures.com/jobs. Applicants must be at least 16-years-old.

Those attending the hiring event should dress in business casual attire. Some positions will require special skill tests such as math for cash handling positions.

Wild Adventures Theme Park remains one of the area’s largest employers and a strong economic force. When fully staffed, the park employs more than 800 people from seven surrounding counties and two states and spends more than $6 million each year in labor.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named in 2018 as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report and is ranked as the Fifth Most Affordable Theme Park in America in the Theme Park Price Index published by HomeToGo and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance.