LOWNDES CO., Ga. – The season is about to be in full swing and VLPRA are looking for seven volunteer coaches.

4th-5th grade:

Lowndes (1 coach)

Hahira (2 coaches)

6th-8th grade:

Lowndes Middle (2 coaches)

Valdosta Middle (2 coaches)

Hahira Middle (1 coach)

If you are interested or have questions, please call Kelly Hritz at 229-259-3507 or email her at khritz@vlpra.com. Thanks so much!!