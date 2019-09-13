//United Way Kicks Off Annual Fundraising Campaign

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – The Greater Valdosta United Way (GVUW) kicks off its “65 Years of Caring” annual fundraising campaign this month. The agency announced its goal is to raise $750,000 by the end of the year. The money will help fund the GVUW programs and provide support for 44 social service programs that their 19 partner agencies provide to the individuals and families in the counties they serve – Berrien, Brooks, Echols, Lanier and Lowndes.

“We are so excited to honor our growth and partnerships for the last 65 years,” explains Michael Smith, executive director of the GVUW. “It’s an exciting time to be a part of the United Way as we look to the future to connect with more community members and businesses to share our vision to Live United.”

The GVUW needs the community’s support to continue to implement projects, organize resources and lead programs that improve people’s lives. An individual or business can contribute to the United Way fund and designate the money to a particular program, agency or to the general fund. The GVUW will provide 100 percent of the money to the program, agency or area of focus to best support the needs in the communities.

Donations can be made online at https://unitedwayvaldosta.org/donate/ , by check or dropped off at the office located at 1609 N. Patterson Street, Valdosta, GA 31602.

“Through the hard work and dedication of numerous businesses, clubs, and individuals, we have made a difference in the lives of thousands of individuals and families, states Smith. “We want to continue to be a premier human services support organization in South Georgia for the next 65 years.”

About the Greater Valdosta United Way

The mission of the Greater Valdosta United Way is to improve people’s lives by mobilizing the caring power of our community. For 65 years the GVUW has worked to improve our community starting at its roots with long-term solutions focused on Education, Income Stability, and Health & Wellness – the building blocks to better lives and stronger communities. The GVUW serves the residents of Berrien, Brooks, Echols, Lanier and Lowndes Counties. For additional information, visit unitedwayvaldosta.org, call (229) 242-2208, or visit us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.