//Memorial Events Scheduled for This Week

VALDOSTA, Ga. – On Wednesday, September 11, the City of Valdosta and Lowndes County will host the annual 9-11 Memorial Ceremony at 11:00 a.m. in front of the historic courthouse.

Then at noon, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk is dedicating a monument to fallen deputies on the northeast corner of the courthouse. You will find the details for Sheriff Paulk’s ceremony below.

The monument is given in remembrance of those who have given their lives while serving with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office since its inception in 1826 are as follows:

Deputy Sheriff Jeremiah Coleman Dixon, end of watch December 24, 1854 (Sheriff John T. Adams)

Deputy Sheriff Alfred C. “Dick” Walden, end of watch June 18, 1955 (Sheriff Jewell L. Futch)

Deputy Sheriff John Hall Rowe, Jr, end of watch April 17, 1986 (Sheriff G. Robert Carter)

Deputy Sheriff Michael Christopher “Chris” Butler, end of watch February 25, 2017 (Sheriff Ashley Paulk)

Please join in honoring these deputies who made the ultimate sacrifice.