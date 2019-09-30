//30, What Really Matters? Like, Really?

Share with friends











By Allison Crews

As many of you know, I’m 30. At this new fun age I’ve realized I’ve entered a new chapter in my friendships. I have friends now going through the trials of pregnancy, others getting married, and even some friends searching for significant others. And I’ve come to the conclusion that 30 is worse than middle school. Well that is if your middle school experience was like mine.

When you’re 30 you become more concerned about everyone else’s life and less about yours. Wow she’s on baby number three, should I be on baby number three? She can afford a brand new car, could I afford the extra payment? Oh my gosh they’re traveling out of the country again? I’ve only been to one foreign country, should I travel more? And it goes on and on.

I have a great husband, two kids with faces of cute little cherubs and we are ridiculously happy. But somehow I still compare our lives to everyone else. I am aware that this isn’t because of technology or Instagram influencers, because I’ve seen my Nana’s matching Pyrex dishes. Meaning that women of her age needed matching Pyrex to show other women that they were middle to upper class.

Honestly though, why do I do this? We have a 2000 Nissan Pathfinder that can carry all four of us, a dog, and all of our luggage for weekend vacations. Oh and it can carry an entire taxidermy turkey, I know this because my mother in law just picked one up using the pathfinder. We also have a 2018 Ford Fusion which is our “reliable” vehicle. My point is we don’t NEED the best of the best, we just want it for everyone else. We want the things that others have to impress everyone else. And that’s stupid.

Bottom line, stop comparing yourself. You are doing your best. You’re career will someday take off or change. That baby you’ve been trying to have will come, whether you have to wait a year or hey maybe even adopt. And that husband you’re searching for, are you really ready to clean up socks on a daily basis? Just kidding. You’ll meet him, trust me. Took me 10 years to convince Garrett he loved me.

Alright readers, I’m off to go enjoy this life I created for me, not you, for me.