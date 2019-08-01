//Wild Adventures: Free Admission for Teachers

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – This weekend, Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. is offering free admission for teachers, BOGO admission with school supply donations, extended hours, fireworks, and legendary rock duo Air Supply live in concert.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, August 2-4, Wild Adventures is offering free admission for teachers and support staff as well as “Buy One, Get One Free” admission for everyone else with a school supply donation to Teacher’s Harvest.

“This weekend is our annual Back to School Splash, and it is one of our favorite weekends of the year,” said Adam Floyd, marketing communications manager. “We get the opportunity to give back to teachers who give so much to our students, and we also get to collect supplies to help students in our area prepare for the new school year.”

To receive BOGO admission, guests can bring at least $10 in school supply donations to the Wild Adventures main courtyard August 2-4.

During Moonlight Madness, now through Saturday, August 3, Wild Adventures has extended park hours until 10 p.m. and is presenting fireworks displays nightly at 9:45 p.m.

Also during the event, guests can purchase admission on park for $25 after 5 p.m.

Platinum-selling rock duo Air Supply will take the stage at the All-Star Amphitheater on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Air Supply’s live shows have captivated audiences around the world. In 1980, “Lost in Love” became the fastest-selling single in the world, leaping to the top of all of the charts and was named 1980’s Song of the Year, selling more than 10 million copies. Their second single, “All Out of Love,” climbed the charts even quicker. Seven top-five singles later, Air Supply, at that time, had equaled The Beatles‘ run of consecutive top five singles. Their albums Lost in Love, The One That You Love, Now & Forever, and The Greatest Hits sold in excess of 20 million copies.

Air Supply in concert is included with park admission or a season pass. Reserved seats are available.For more information about free and BOGO admission during Back to School Splash, Moonlight Madness or Air Supply in concert, visit WildAdventures.com.