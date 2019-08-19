//Valdosta Youth Council Seeking Art Donations

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – The City of Valdosta Youth Council (VYC) is seeking art donations from local youth to be sold in the first-ever Youth Collectors Gallery. All art must be framed or on a canvas. Art can be of any medium. The art will be placed in a gallery for sale along Bennie’s Alley on October 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Youth Collectors Gallery aims to create a wider platform for young artists and enable young collectors to acquire artwork from local artists at an affordable price. Exposure to art is the first step.

Art will be sold for $5, cash only, on the day of the event. All proceeds from the Youth Collectors Gallery will benefit the VYC’s Homelessness Initiative.

“These days starting a meaningful collection of art can be difficult, this is a way to expose young artists to buyers and buyers to a young artist. It will also encourage our young arts community, as it is an opportunity to get involved and showcase their work,” said Valdosta Mayor John Gayle.

Downtown Valdosta is within the City Center Arts District. The CCAD serves as the anchor of attraction for our community, defining a place where arts, culture, and creativity improves our community’s competitive edge, attracts new and visiting populations, and contributes to the development of a skilled workforce.

Valdosta Main Street is pleased to partner with the Valdosta Youth Council to host this event. The mission of the City of Valdosta Youth Council (VYC) is for youth to build leadership skills and learn about civic responsibility, to gain a better understanding of municipal government, and to prepare youth for a lifetime of public and community service.

All art can be submitted at the Valdosta Main Street Office, located in the City Hall Annex at 300 N Lee Street. The deadline to submit artwork is Wednesday, October 16.

For more information, contact the Public Information Office at 229-259-3548 or abecton@valdostacity.com.