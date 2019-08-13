//Turner Center Seeks Office Manager

Share with friends











VALDOSTA- The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts is seeking an office manager for its busy center.

Located at 527 N. Patterson Street, with a campus that also includes the Hudson Pottery Studio at 104 Webster Street, the Art Annex at 601 N. Patterson Street, and a forthcoming Art Park at 605 N. Patterson Street, the Turner Center serves art enthusiasts locally and across the region. The Center provides a variety of cultural enrichment, art education and entertainment opportunities year-round and plays a significant role in a more than $62 billion in total economic impact of the arts across the state of Georgia.

“The Lowndes-Valdosta Arts Commission Board and the Turner Center for the Arts Staff believe in the value of the arts and its ability to enrich the quality of lives in our community… We look forward to finding the right person to join our team who will embrace the visual arts, quality performances, concerts, art classes for all ages, and other activities and special events throughout the year that enhance the public’s appreciation for – and participation in – the arts.” Sementha Mathews, Executive Director

The application form and job description is available at www.turnercenter.org/news/. Interested applicants should mail the completed application to the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson Street, Valdosta, GA 31601, or email Sementha Mathews at smathews@turnercenter.org. The Turner Center for the Arts is an Equal Opportunity Employer.