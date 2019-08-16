//Talented Cartoonist Sets Sights on Valdosta v. Lowndes

Share with friends











By Arri Williams

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Cliff Ulmer, a creative artist nationally known for his cartoon illustrations, has come up with some fun cartoon strips about our very own Vikings v. Wildcats rivalry.

Ulmer, who has been doing illustrations since he was eight, got his professional start at Jackson State University while he was majoring in Art History and Music. The strips that he did for the campus newspaper quickly caught on and gained popularity. Since his college days and his first syndication in 1989, Ulmer has drawn for several national newspapers and magazines.

Some of his best-known works include Clyde Stripe of the Jackson State Tigers, the Simon and Clyde Comic Strip, Hands Down Homeboy, and Leah and the Boys. Hopefully, the Viking’s “Vik” and the Wildcat’s “Cat” can be added to the list!

You can find some of Cliff Ulmer’s other work on his Facebook page.