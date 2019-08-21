//Suicide Hotline Getting Three-Digit Phone Number

Share with friends











The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline intends to move its 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) number to a three digit, most likely 9-8-8, to become more “user-friendly and accessible.”

Federal Communications Commission’s chairman, Ajit Pai, made the announcement to follow staff recommendation on Thursday.

Pai states that “there is a suicide epidemic in this country, and it is disproportionately affecting at-risk populations, including our Veterans and LGBTQ youth.”

“Crisis call centers have been shown to save lives. This report recommends using a three-digit number to make it easier to access the critical suicide prevention and mental health services these call centers provide,” Pai later adds.

Back in 2018, former Senate President Pro Tempore Orrin G. Hatch of Utah stated that he believes that “making the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline system more user-friendly and accessible, we can save thousands of lives by helping people find the help they need when they need it most.”

The bill was later passed and was then signed into law by President Donald Trump.