//Out of Thin Air: Paper Plane Poptarts

By Allison Spence

I was driving down the highway when I heard, “I hold you mommy?” So I did what any parent should do and I pulled off the highway and held him. Since vacation Garrett and I have been so busy, with life, work and job searching that I hadn’t realized my kids needed nurturing and holding.



You see readers, when you’re in your twenties you think by the age of 30 you’ll have it all figured out. Then 30 rolls around, you’re two kids deep and you find yourself taking financial responsibility courses, wondering why you haven’t started a career. So I asked myself, what do you love Allison? And where do you want to be by the age of 35? And that’s when it hit me, it was time for me to create my own happiness and that my friends is why Garrett and I started a company. For happiness, sanity, time with the kids and lets be honest, a little bit of money.



Yes, you read that right, we started a company, a poptart company. One night we made one of our childhood favorites and the rest was history, Garrett signed us up for a farmers market and that’s when our little business, Paper Plane Poptarts began.

Paper Plane Poptarts were born “out of thin air”

Why Paper Plane? Because it came to us out of thin air. Why poptarts? Because everyone loves poptarts. Whether you like yours with icing, plain with butter, or covered in sprinkles, it’s a childhood favorite people can’t seem to turn down. The best part is, they’re homemade by us!





Pop Tarts make me happy and I’m convinced they’ll make you happy too. With that being said I’m off to go bake another batch so that I can be there for any “mommy I hold you” moments. That readers is where I’m at since my last post and as always I’ll keep you updated!