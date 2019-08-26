//First Responders Get Free Labor Day Wild Adventures Admission

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Georgia is offering free admission to first responders during Labor Day Weekend, and all other guests can receive “Buy One, Get One Free” admission with a food donation during the last days of the 2019 Season for Splash Island Waterpark.

“Every Labor Day Weekend, we take the opportunity to show our gratitude to those in our community who are always ready to help at a moment’s notice,” said Patrick Pearson, director of sales and marketing. “First responders have incredibly tough and important jobs, so we’re happy to open our doors for some fun and relaxation.”first

First responders can receive free single-day admission Saturday through Monday, August 31 – September 2, with a valid employee ID or paystub. A full list of eligible professions is available at WildAdventures.com.

“Labor Day Weekend also gives us a chance to help Second Harvest stock shelves before we head into the holiday season,” said Pearson. “Last year, our guests brought hundreds of pounds of food for the pantry, and we are looking to have an even bigger turnout this year.”



All guests who bring a non-perishable food donation, valued at a minimum of $10, this Saturday through Monday, will receive “Buy One, Get One Free” single-day admission. All donations will be given to Second Harvest of South Georgia.



“Labor Day Weekend is also the last chance to visit Splash Island Waterpark this season,” said Pearson. “So, it’s a great way to have a lot of fun and help those in need in our community at the same time.”

Splash Island Waterpark is included with admission to Wild Adventures. For more information about free admission for first responders and BOGO admission, visit WildAdventures.com.

