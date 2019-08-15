//Clinch Memorial Appoints Teressia Shook as CFO

Share with friends











CLINCH CO., Ga. – Teressia Shook brings over 20 years of experience in financial management, change management, and team building. She has a wealth of experience in the healthcare industry. Prior to joining Clinch Memorial Hospital, Teressia was Director of Finance for AppleCare, LLC in Savannah Georgia. She also served as CEO of Vidalia Medical Associates and CFO of the Endoscopy Center of Southeast Georgia. In addition, Teressia has significant experience in the manufacturing industry, both in the U.S. and abroad.

“We are delighted that Teressia has joined Clinch Memorial Hospital at this important time in our development. Her broad experience will be a major asset to our team as we move forward with growing Clinch Memorial Hospital”, said Angela Ammons, Clinch Memorial Hospital CEO.

Teressia Shook earned a BA and an MBA from Gardner Webb University, and an Associate’s degree in Accounting from Western Piedmont Community College. She resides in Mount Vernon Georgia with her husband Stephen Shook, and they have two sons, Stephen and Scott Shook.