//Wild Adventures Extends Park Hours

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Wild Adventures Theme Park is extending park hours, lighting up the sky with fireworks, offering discounted evening tickets and presenting a legendary rock band during the second annual “Moonlight Madness.”

“Moonlight Madness is a chance for our guests to beat the heat, play under the stars, enjoy fantastic fireworks displays and visit in the evenings for half the price of general admission,” said Adam Floyd, marketing communications manager.

“Moonlight Madness” runs from July 27 through August 3 at Wild Adventures, with extended park hours from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. During the event, each day will conclude with a fireworks spectacular at 9:45 p.m.

Wild Adventures will also offer a discounted, after 5 p.m. ticket available on park for $25 plus tax during “Moonlight Madness.”

Legendary rock-duo Air Supply will take the stage August 3 for a concert at the All-Star Amphitheater on the final day of Moonlight Madness.

For more information about “Moonlight Madness,” visit WildAdventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named in 2018 as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as the Fifth Most Affordable Theme Park in America in the Theme Park Price Index published by HomeToGo.